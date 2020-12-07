John D. Durgin III, 1957-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – John Daniel Durgin III, 63, of Ludlow, Vt., passed away peacefully Nov. 29, 2020 after bravely battling colon cancer.

Jack, as most people knew him, was born Sept. 30, 1957 in Plymouth, N.H. His family later moved to Vermont, where he spent most of his childhood. After graduating from Black River High School, Jack served in the Army.

Jack was an avid skier and fly fisher – and he loved to share these passions with his children, Alisha Durgin and John “Johnny” Durgin IV. Jack also enjoyed slow pitch softball, working, Oreos, and spending time with his son’s dog, Cash. Jack will be remembered for his sense of humor, positivity, and knack for storytelling.

In addition to his children, Jack is survived by his mother Freda Durgin (née Avery); his siblings Casey Durgin, David Durgin, Todd Durgin, Saxonee Burgess, and Chrisanda DeBois, and their families; and his treasured friends Pete and Paula Pollender. He was predeceased by his father John Durgin Jr., sister Suzette Durgin, and nephew Adam Burgess.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36 so it can continue supporting veterans as it did Jack.