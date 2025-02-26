Joan M. Little, 1946-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Joan Marie Little, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. She was born on June 14, 1946, to Harold and Alice (Schackett) Murray, in Middlebury, Vt.

Joan married Don Little on Nov. 24, 1962. She worked at cafe services at Riverside Middle School, and was a homemaker. Don and Joan made their home in Springfield, Vt., where they raised their two children. She enjoyed baking, knitting, reading, gardening, spending time at the ocean, and most especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her husband, two daughters Carol Little-Benson and Denise McCarty; four grandchildren Cameron, Conner, Colby, and Caden Benson; a brother Timothy Murray; a brother-in-law James Maniery; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents; and her siblings Linda Adamaitis, Brenda Little, and Pamela Maniery. Her passing leaves a big hole in all of our hearts, and we take comfort in knowing she is in heaven, surrounded by her parents and sisters.

Friends and family may gather at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, on Sunday, March 2, from 1-2 p.m., for visiting hours, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. A family graveside service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please give an extra hug to your loved ones, and make a donation to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.