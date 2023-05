GRAFTON, Vt. – The family of Joan Lake extends a warm invitation to her many friends and communities for a Celebration of Life Service on May 27 at 2 p.m. It will be held at Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center, formerly Grafton Ponds. A community gathering will follow the service at the same location. Everybody is invited to remain and to share their personal memories of Joan. Interment will be private, at a time of the family’s choosing.