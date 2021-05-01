Joan Heath, 1932-2021

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Joan Heath, 88, passed away peacefully Friday morning, April 23, 2021. She was born Oct. 9, 1932 in Owego, N.Y., the daughter of Fred and Nettie (Shrauger) Carrigan. She attended school in Owego, N.Y.

On Oct. 5, 1955, Joan married George Robert “Bob” Heath in Pennsylvania. They made their home in Owego for many years and moved to Missouri for just over a year before moving to North Springfield, Vt. in 1977.

Joan was a mother and homemaker, raising her five children, as well as driving school bus for 35 years. She was also bus coordinator for a number of years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, camping, and traveling the 48 contiguous states. She also loved her cats and feeding the birds. Family and friends were of the utmost importance as she and Bob hosted numerous picnics and parties.

Joan is survived by her husband George “Bob;” one son Jerald “Jeff” Heath; three daughters Virginia Orendorff, Judi-Lynn Corliss and her husband Gene, Sherry Rawson and her husband Alan; one sister Catherine Dier and her husband Kenneth; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and predeceased by one son James “Jim” Heath, five brothers Bruce, Dale, Frederick, Kenneth, and Thomas, as well as one sister Judith.

A graveside service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt. at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.