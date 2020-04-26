Joan H. Farmer, 1929-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Joan (Hendrickson) Farmer, 91, passed away April 16, 2020 at home following an illness. She was born Jan. 27, 1929 in Glen Cove, Long Island, N.Y., daughter of Oscar Maynard Hendrickson and Elise (Yook) Hendrickson. She attended schools in and around Mineola, N.Y., graduating high school in 1947 and moving to Vermont in the fall of 1947 with her parents and two sisters. On June 28, 1952, she married Russell J. Farmer in Perkinsville. They shared 61 years of marriage, most of it in Springfield, before Russell’s passing in 2013.

For many years, Joan worked for Dr. Paul C.T. Bacon in Springfield, and later worked for Parker, Ainsworth & Richards, retiring in 1990 after 18 years as Palmer Ainsworth’s secretary. She was a former member of Springfield Hospital Auxiliary.

Joan was a very talented seamstress and knitter. She made sweaters for the Bernat yarn company for years, and later knit hundreds of winter hats, mittens, and TV socks for the Santa Claus Club and the Springfield Humane Society bazaar.

She is survived by two sisters Virginia Putnam of Westmoreland, N.H. and Margaret Tucker of Plymouth, a grandson Michael Farmer, two great-granddaughters Ashlyn and Brynlea, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Russell and by her son Steven Farmer who passed in 2012.

A private graveside service will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced in the papers.

Contributions may be made in her honor to the United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St., Springfield, VT 05156, earmarked for the music program. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel.