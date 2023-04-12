Joan Ellen Shuffleburg, 1937-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Joan Ellen (Bradway) Shuffleburg, 86, died April 5, 2023 at Pine Heights Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Brattleboro, after an extended period of declining health.

Joan was born on February 14, 1937 in Windsor, Vt., the only daughter of Forrest and Agnes (Garneau) Bradway. At the age of four, she moved with her parents and two brothers, Gerald and Robert, to Springfield. Joan graduated from Springfield High School with the class of 1956. After graduation she worked as a clerk at J.J. Newberry’s and W.T. Grant’s department stores in Springfield, and as a waitress at the Idlenot Dairy Bar in North Springfield. Joan was employed by Bryant Grinder Corporation for 15 years, followed by 22 years with the Springfield School District cafeteria service, with the majority of that time as the cook and lunch lady at Elm Hill Elementary School.

Joan was athletic, being a great basketball player, avid golfer, and bowler in her teens. She continued to enjoy and be involved in bowling leagues for many years in Springfield. As Joan told it, during her golfing years, she would walk to Crown Point Country Club, back when it was a 9 hole course, from her home on Merrill Street, carrying an iron or two, and golfers would always stop to give her a ride. As a member of the lady’s league, she traveled around Vermont playing in various tournaments.

Joan married David A. Shuffleburg on April 23, 1960 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Springfield. They purchased a house on Litchfield Street soon after. They loved the ocean, and spent as much time as possible at York Beach, Maine. Joan is survived by her husband, her son and daughter-in-law Timothy (Bridget) Shuffleburg of Hinsdale, N.H., son Jason Shuffleburg of Tutwiler, Miss.; granddaughters Cachina Cox of Claremont, N.H., and Chandra Burnham of Hinsdale, N.H., grandson Michael Lepage of Casper, Calif., and five great-grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, and her grandson Matthew Snyder.

Joan had an amazing memory, and was especially proud that her ancestor Nicanor Kendall was one of the founders of the area’s precision manufacturing. She was a fantastic cook, especially noted for her baked beans. A longtime member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Springfield, Joan enjoyed working at church suppers. Prior to her failing eyesight, she was a steady volunteer at the Springfield Family Center for over a decade. Joan loved flea markets, was an avid paperweight collector, and a Red Sox and Celtics fan.

Visiting hours will be at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield on Thursday, April 20, from 5-7 p.m., with a memorial service at St. Marks on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.

The family wishes to thank Pine Heights for the loving care they provided during Joan’s stay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 130 Austine Drive, Suite 280, Brattleboro, VT 05301.