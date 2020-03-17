Jill Detrano, 1945-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Jill Detrano passed away Feb. 20, 2020. She died peacefully at home with her loved ones present. She is survived by her husband Rich Detrano, her son Alan Brumm, his wife Jen Brumm, and their two boys Sayer and Conner of Northport, Long Island, N.Y.

Jill taught grammar in school in Huntington, N.Y. for 30 years. Jill was a wonderful person who always put others first. Jill will be in our hearts and minds forever.

Her husband Rich was her junior high school boyfriend – they were 12 years old. Forty years passed, and he found a phone number marked Jill and he gave it a call to see if she remembered him. His life changed right then and there forever. They were happily married for 23 years when Jill passed.

Services for Jill will be held at a later date on Long Island.