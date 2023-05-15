Jessica J. Blake, 1986-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jessica Josephine (Nunes) Blake, 37, passed away on May 9, 2023, after a long medical battle. She was born on March 19, 1986, to Anthony Nunes and Vickie Coyle.

Jessica graduated from Springfield High School and shortly after married Westley Blake on December 4, 2004. They have been married for 18 years.

She worked at the Ascutney House, Brookwood, HCRS, and also as a paraeducator.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. She had many hobbies such as building fairy gardens, gardening, and making excellent meals for her family.

Jessica cared greatly for her family and the ones she loved. She was always there to support anyone who needed a helping hand. She will be remembered for her kind loving heart.

She is survived by her husband Westley Blake, her sons Aiden and Colin Blake, her daughters Brianna and Zoey Blake, her step-daughter Alexis Hill, and by her mother Vickie Coyle.

A celebration of Jessica’s life will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting the family with the arrangements.