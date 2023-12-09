Jerry W. McGreer, 1937-2023 🇺🇸

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jerry W. McGreer, 86, of Birmingham, Ala., and formerly Walpole, N.H., passed away on Nov. 10, 2023, at his home.

Jerry was born to Audrey and Goldia McGreer on June 28, 1937, in La Grange Park, Ill. He was the oldest of five siblings, and he loved working on cars, trains, playing sports, and music. He was good at everything he did. There seemed to be nothing he couldn’t fix. He was the first in his family to attend college, and graduated from DePauw University in 1959 with a liberal arts degree.

After graduating, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in central Florida. As an ICBM crew commander and pilot, it was there that he met the love of his life, Diana Dunning, who was attending an all-women’s college nearby. It was on his pilot’s helmet where he first donned his infamous XOOX letters, which later became their license plates. Diana could always tell it was him, as he purposefully flew formations over the school campus. He married Diana on July 16, 1960, and they started their family soon after.

After leaving the Air Force, Jerry and Diana moved to Ridgefield, Conn., in 1963, where he was employed by Danbury Plastics, now PARR Molding Compounds. They relocated to Walpole in 1971, where Jerry became the vice president of sales at JH Dunning Corporation, and was there until 1983. Jerry went on to work in sales at Patriot Motors in Keene, N.H., but really found his calling as a master kitchen designer for the rest of his career.

Jerry spent the last 20 years in Birmingham, Ala., and on July 11, 2018, he married Veronica Z. McGreer. Jerry would say, “I have lots of children and grandchildren to brag about and love. I’m pretty gregarious and can get along in most any situation. I’d rather be working than idle, I get to meet great people which is fun and rewarding to help others.” Jerry retired from working in 2022.

Jerry is survived by his wife Veronica Z. McGreer; his four children Stacey (Tim) Allen of Walpole and their three children Matt, Harrison, and Whitney; his son Andrew (Stephanie) McGreer of Birmingham, Ala., and their four children Taylor, Anthony, Taylor B., and Zarah; his son Ted (Heather) McGreer of Keene and their two children Mackenzie and Matthew; and his daughter Lynn McGreer of Newbury and her three children Riley, Abigail, and Luke. He is also survived by his brothers Donald (Pam) McGreer of Sugar Grove, Ill.; David (Terri) McGreer of Wildwood, Mo.; and Steven (Deena) McGreer of Saint Louis, Mo.

Jerry was predeceased by his sister Velma (John David) Tucker of Milan, Tenn.

He was a loving grandfather of 10, and great-grandfather of seven.

Aside from his love for family, Jerry was passionate about giving back. He was a man of faith, an elder at Christian Family Circle Church, and an overall kind, sincere and generous man. He was always the first to volunteer his time, serving at church suppers or feeding the homeless. Jerry positively impacted his community, and he will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services (HCS) in Keene in his name (www.hcsservices.org/give).

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Redemption Church, 1512 Back Westminster Road, Westminster, Vt. Following the service, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole.