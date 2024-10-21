Jerry D. Szawerda, 1952-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jerry D. Szawerda, 71, of Springfield, Vt., formerly of Meriden, Conn., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. He was the loving husband of Robin (Pelletier) Szawerda.

Jerry was born Dec. 1, 1952, son of the late Herman and Arlene (Dumont) Szawerda. A proud U.S. Air Force veteran, Jerry served his country with honor before embarking on a successful 40-year career in the restaurant industry. He was the owner of the Ebb Tide in Wallingford, Conn., and more recently, 56 Main Street in Springfield, Vt. Known for his warmth and humor, he created lasting connections with his customers and community.

After retiring five years ago, Jerry found joy in driving the school bus for students in Chester and Cavendish, Vt. What initially began as a need for drivers soon turned into a role he genuinely enjoyed, taking great pride in ensuring that students arrived at school and returned home safely each day.

Jerry had a unique way of making those around him smile, often with a well-timed joke or a lighthearted story. He will be remembered for his kind heart, and the laughter he brought into the lives of his friends and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Amy Jones and her husband Ross, and Abby Marcantonio and her husband Blake; his grandchildren Lily, Noah, Kade, and Ava; his brothers Lance and Richard; and sisters Susanne Service and Nancy Bedell. He was predeceased by his brothers Mark and Thomas.

Funeral services and interment in the Connecticut State Veterans’ Cemetery were held in Connecticut.