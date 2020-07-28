Jerome J. Sabol, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jerome J. “Jerry” Sabol, 74, passed away July 18, 2020 at his home, ending a battle with cancer that he met with grit, determination, a positive attitude, and grace. He was born to George and Mary (Gurdak) Sabol in Springfield, Vt. He grew up with his three older brothers and attended school in Ludlow, graduating from Black River High School. He entered the U.S. Navy in the winter of 1967 and served until the summer of 1970 in both active duty and the reserves. It was this time in the Navy as an electrician that led him down his career path of telecommunications. He eventually retired from Ludlow Telephone TDS in 2003.

In retirement he enjoyed, among other things, his winter trips to Florida, summer trips to Maine, frequent visits from his son and niece, both of whom he was especially close, relaxing on the deck, watching the plentiful wildlife that passed by frequently, and spending good times and laughs with his Legion family at the American Legion Post 36, where he was a member for 39 years.

Along with being a master of ingenuity, Jerry was a man of integrity with a big heart, quiet demeanor, and a healthy sense of humor – usually accompanied by his mischievous grin and a twinkle in his eye. He was a saver of many things, all of which had a purpose or a repurpose. One of his favorite things to save was change –rolled, tallied, and dated. He was impeccable about it. After years of saving, Jerry has single-handedly saved the town of Ludlow from a COVID-19 induced coin shortage. I assure you, he’s grinning.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Joseph Sabol of South Carolina and Thomas Sabol of Maine.

Those lucky enough to have known him and be a part of his life, left to remember him and honor his memory, are his brother George Sabol and wife Geraldine of Rutland, Vt.; sister-in-law Rebecca Sabol of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son Jeffery Buckwalter of Harmony, Maine; special niece Trudy Sabol of Mariaville, Maine; and many nephews, niece, their spouses, and children.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.