Jeremiah Losee, 1984-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Nov. 2, 1984, Jeremiah came into this world a beautiful blonde headed boy, a pure joy to his family. For 37 years, he touched so many lives with laughter, joy, advice, strength and wisdom. Every person he met was a friend. He was never afraid to speak his mind whether you wanted to hear it or not. He had a huge heart made of gold that filled his big body with life.

On Jan. 7, 2022 God spoke his name and called him home to take his place in Heaven. I am sure that his family in heaven welcomed him with open arms. His passing has left a hole in our lives that can never be filled, but I know that he would want his family and friends to remember him with happiness and laughter, not with tears and sadness. He loved life, he loved his family and friends.

Jeremiah was born to Peter & Lori Losee in Springfield, Vt. He attended schools in Cavendish and Green Mountain High School in Chester. At the age of 21, he found his career at NBC solids in Springfield, and continued to work for this business as name changed he followed the owners. He met so many people along this path and left his mark on them all.

Although his life was short, the impact he left has been huge and will always be remembered.

Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Peter and Lori Losee, by his pride and joy, his crowning achievement, his son, Lucas James Losee, his Fiance, Brittany Deyo, his sister, Amanda Smith and brother in law, Juston smith, two nephews, Kaleb Smith and Brett Lawton, three nieces, Hannah Lawton, Grace Smith and Emma Lawton,and his Godfather and Best friend, Tom (Smitty) Smith. He is also survived by Lucas’s mom, Magen Adams and her daughter, Maddison Merrow and his unbiological grandson, Anthonni Dear. Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends and his work family at LBL Fabrications in Springfield Vt.

He is predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents and one nephew, two uncles and a great uncle.

Jeremiah loved the outdoors and loved sharing his time outdoors with Lucas. Teaching him to fish, hunt, the values of life and nature, and how to protect our environment. He was also a huge Raiders fan through and through. In 2009 he decided to try his luck at racing at Claremont Speedway, the local short track and loved it! He was a two-time track champion and a rookie of the year. And again, his fire and determination and love of the sport left an impact on his racing family. He loved music, all genres, he loved gathering with his family around a fire and singing his heart out to the likes of Hank Williams Jr., Garth Brooks, Jamey Johnson and many more.

Calling hours were held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208.

Jeremiah 29:11 11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.