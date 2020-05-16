Jennifer E. Washburn, 1996-2020

KEENE, N.H. – Jennifer E. Washburn, 23, of Church Street, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 7, 2020. Jennifer was born in Keene Oct. 28, 1996, the daughter of Kenneth Washburn and Eileen Jones. She attended schools in Winchester, Woodsville, and Keene High School and worked at Adventure Travel. She taught herself how to play the guitar and she loved to sing. She became quite competitive while playing games with the family. Jennifer was very kind and loved to help children and the elderly.

She is survived by her mother; her brother Jason Jones; her half-sister Meghan Washburn; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her father Kenneth Washburn.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.