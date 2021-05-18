Jennie Norton Laird, 1922-2021

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Jennie Norton Laird, 98, of Alstead, N.H., passed away peacefully, under hospice care, Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was born Sept. 20, 1922, in Norwood, Mass., daughter of Albert Norton and Katie Mae Smith.

Jennie married Harold Laird Aug. 24, 1946. They were married for 67 years. They had four children Robert, Elizabeth, Harold Jr., and Willis Laird.

She worked as a waitress and retired from the A&P store in Bellows Falls, Vt., was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, cookouts, and loved going to Foxwoods and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Monty; her daughter-in-law Annette Laird; and her sister-in-law Betty Bell. Survivors include seven grandchildren and their spouses Michelle, Paul, William, Charlotte, Leslie, Shane, and Nicole; 15 great-grandchildren and their spouses Cody, Kyle, Sierra, Greta, Alex, Billy, Michael, Ally, Danielle, Sharee, Robert, Rebecca, Josh, Amanda, and Brianna; 12 great-great-grandchildren Huckson, Colson, Haisley, Braydon, Colin, Jason, Joshua, Ramses, Caiden, Wyatt, Rowen, and Oliver.

She is predeceased by her 14 siblings Charles, Lena, Blanche, William, Ivy, Lillian, Laurence, Flindy, George, Winnifred, Leo, Albert, Everett, and Samuel; also her husband Harold Laird Sr.; her three sons Robert, Harold Jr., and Willis; her grandson Lyle Laird; and her son-in-law Paul Monty Sr.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friendly Meals, P.O. Box 191, Alstead, NH 03602.

Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls is in charge of arrangements.