Jeffrey Ruggiero, 1965-2022

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Jeffrey Ruggiero, of Westminster, Vt., passed away on March 5, after a lengthy, hard fought battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully and surrounded by love and family.

Born April 5, 1965 in New Haven, Conn., to parents Christy (Chris) Ruggiero and Judy G. (Montalto) Ruggiero. He stayed in Connecticut, attending Lymm High School, before relocating to Vermont with the entire Ruggiero family. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Lisa, in 1985. They raised their two sons, Cris and Justin, while building their life together.

Jeff started Best Septic, in 2010, and the company quickly became an important business in the community. He was awarded the 2011 person of the year by the Greater Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce for his generous heart and devotion to the community he proudly served. Jeff was also a member of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years, beginning in 1988 and held the title of Lieutenant.

Jeff leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Lisa; his children, Cris and Justin (wife Victoria); his grandchildren, who brought him great joy and made him a very proud Papa, Jaxson, Ryder, Brixton, and Jameson. He also leaves a large family, with brothers Joseph and Cheryl of Saxtons River, Vt., John of Saxtons River, Vt., and James of Saxtons River, Vt., besides his many nieces and nephews, Amber, Joseph, Cyrena, Michaela, Gabrielle, Danielle, and Adalia. He is predeceased by his parents, Judy and Chris, Uncle Michael Donato, nephew Vincenzo Ruggiero, and cousin Gretchen Smith.

Jeff will be remembered as a man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone he met, who never failed to crack a joke, and who brought a smile to every face. He will be missed deeply, and thought of often.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeff’s memory to the Vincenzo James Memorial Fund, River Valley Credit Union, 105 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.