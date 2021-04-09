Jeffrey M. Supernaw, 1947-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Jeffrey Mark Supernaw, 73, of Atkinson Street, died March 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 25, 1947 in Tewksbury, Mass., the son of Ross Supernaw and Virginia Kelleher. Jeff worked as a self-employed carpenter and L&B Truck Service.

On Oct. 9, 1999, in Langdon, N.H., he married his soul mate, the one and only love of his life, Pauline Squires, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Michael; two daughters, Tami Silk and Vicki Von Saman; three stepchildren, Anna Hoyt, Christine Youngberg, and Joey Powers. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia; his sister, Valerie Walker; and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Ross Supernaw.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. will be assisting with the arrangements.