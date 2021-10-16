Jeffrey A. Rebideau, 1967-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Jeffrey A. Rebideau, 54, passed away Oct. 11, 2021 in Rutland, Vt. He was born Feb. 25, 1967 at Springfield Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Tina (Cross) Rebideau of Ludlow; his daughters Ashley (Rebideau) Snide and Brooke Rebideau, both of Ludlow; his father Joseph Rebideau of Plymouth, Vt.; his mother Maria Page of Phoenix, Ariz.; his sister Jacqueline Rebideau of Ilfeld, N.M.; two granddaughters, three aunts, one uncle, and seven cousins. He is predeceased by his brother Ronald Rebideau.

Jeff attended Plymouth Elementary School, Black River High School, and Woodstock Union High School. During these years, he worked at Killington Ski Area as well as various jobs for neighbors and local businesses. Jeff was always an asset on these projects. Jeff and his wife Tina also own and operate Tyson Store in Ludlow.

Beginning in 1987, Jeff began plumbing and constructional work throughout the southern Vermont region. He eventually gained the title of a master plumber with an esteemed reputation and dedicated client base.

Jeff loved being outside. His passions included hunting, fishing, barbecuing, moonshining, spending time with his family, and having a loyal beagle to rabbit hunt with.

A remembrance of his life will be held in Vermont in spring 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heritage Family credit Union, Attn: Jeff Rebideau, 198 Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149. We will be using all monies to set up a program to help youth get started in hunting and fishing.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.