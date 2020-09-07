Jean C. Maly, 1940-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Jean C. (Otfinoski) Maly passed away May 11, 2020 at Genesis Health & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield, Vt. Jean was born March 28, 1940 in Middletown, Conn., the daughter of the late John F. and Margaret (Wisgo) Otfinoski, and was raised there.

In 1962 she married Lawrence C. Maly in Middletown, Conn. In 1972 they moved from their farm in Connecticut to a farm they purchased in Highgate, Vt. Jean had learned to milk cows and enjoyed farm life. In 1976 they moved to Chester. Jean held various cleaning and seasonal jobs in the area and was the bookkeeper for her husband’s business, West Chester Excavating. She was well known for her expertly crafted Christmas wreaths, which adorned local businesses and were given away to neighbors. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting, and crocheting, recently making little girls’ cradle purses for Operation Christmas Child.

In her later years, Jean became a member of Andover Community Church. She received believer’s baptism Sept. 10, 2017.

She is survived by her son John Maly of Chester; her daughter Audra; grandchildren Nathan, Zachary, Michael, Falisha, Kylah, and Emily. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence Maly Sr. in 2009 and her son Lawrence Maly Jr. in 2017.

A private burial was held May 24, 2020 at the East Hill Cemetery in Andover, Vt. Davis Memorial Chapel assisted with arrangements.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Town Hall in Andover, Vt. The family asks that those attending refrain from wearing black.

Donations in her memory may be sent to the Chester-Andover Family Center, P.O. Box 302, Chester, VT 05143; or to the Andover Community Church, c/o Patti Gordon, 2625 Simonsville Rd., Andover, VT 05143.