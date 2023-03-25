Jean B. Day, 1936-2023

HARTLAND, Vt. – Jean B. Day, 87, of Hartland, Vt., passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Lake Wales, Fla.

She was born Jan. 10, 1936, in Glover, Vt., to the late David and Alene (Stevens) Baker. Jean grew up in Andover, Vt., graduated from Chester High School in 1954, and then attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in 1958. She married Charles P. Day in Chester, Vt., on June 21, 1958, and they lived in Wilder until 1967, when they moved to Hartland. She worked at Dartmouth Medical School doing cardiac research for seven years before taking a break from her career to care for their children until they began school. Once they were all in school, she began working at Hartland Elementary School as a teacher aid in special education. After eight years as an aid, she pursued a master’s degree in special education administration on nights and weekends through Castleton University. She was proud of this accomplishment and following graduation worked in the Hartford School District until her retirement in 1996. She was a long-time volunteer for the Hartland Public Library and member of the Hartland First Congregational Church.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Charles P. Day and brother Richard Baker. She is survived by her daughter Sarah Brimlow of Lake Wales, son Michael Day of Lake Wales; grandchildren Cameron Brimlow and wife Amanda, Kyle Brimlow, and Daryl Levesque; great grandchildren, Brentyn, Daxtyn, and Raelynn, and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation is planned on Friday, May 5, from 3-5 p.m., at Knight Funeral Home, Windsor, Vt. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Hartland First Congregational Church, with interment to follow at the Hartland Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hartland Library (Post Office Box 137, Hartland, Vermont 05048) or the church www.hartlanducc.org. Online condolences are appreciated at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.