Jean A. Richardson, 1936-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jean A. (Wight) Richardson, 86, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, while surrounded by her daughter Karen and son-in-law Kurt Aebi at their house in North Springfield, Vt.

Jean was born on Aug. 28, 1936, in Claremont, N.H. She was the daughter of Milton O. Wight and Helen (Jacobs) Wight.

She graduated from Stevens High School in Claremont in 1954, and went on to attend Northampton Commercial College in Northampton, Mass. She then worked at Fellows Gear Shaper for a short time.

Jean married Lee L. Richardson on Aug. 17, 1957, and they were married until his passing on Feb. 20, 2021.

Jean and Lee lived on Parker Hill their entire married life. Jean attended the Church of Christ on Chester road.

After raising their two children, she returned to the work force in 1973 at the Vermont Department of Unemployment as a manager. At some point, the Vermont Department of Unemployment and Vermont Department of Employment merged and became the Vermont Department of Employment and Training, at which time Jean continued as the manager and continued to work until she retired on Aug. 30, 1996.

Jean loved to knit, crochet, and quilt. She spent many hours making baby blankets, sweaters, caps, etc. She was recognized by Springfield Medical Systems for her exceptional service to Springfield Hospital as a volunteer needle worker during 2003.

Jean spent a lot of time with her daughter and son-in-law going on vacations or just short car trips exploring the back roads of Vermont, or just relaxing at home together.

Mom was always a good listener, and was my best friend. There is a very huge hole in our hearts now.

Jean is survived by her daughter Karen Aebi and her husband Kurt of North Springfield.

She is predeceased by her husband Lee Richardson, her son Kevin Richardson, and by her parents Milton and Helen Wight.

A private burial will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.