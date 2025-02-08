Janice Bessey, 1943-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Janice Mackey Bessey, known to her friends as “Jan,” passed away peacefully at her home in Jupiter, Fla., on Jan. 9, 2025. Born on May 5, 1943, in Springfield, Vt., Jan was a kind and loving wife and mother, whose warmth and generosity touched the lives of all who knew her.

A passionate gardener, Jan found joy in nurturing the beauty around her home. She also had a soft spot for stray cats, often providing food and shelter. Jan was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and her compassionate spirit will be deeply missed.

Jan is survived by her devoted husband of many years Stanton “Skip” Bessey; her two children Jill Bessey Prince and her husband Jack Prince, of Canton, N.C., and Jason Bessey, of Jupiter, Fla.; and her two cherished grandchildren Jake and Luke Bessey. She is also survived by her twin sister Judy Vigneault and her husband Richard “Dick” Vigneault, of Ellington, Conn., and her brother Mike Mackey and his wife Roxanne Mackey, of Nashville, Tenn. She is also survived by her close cousin Charlot Luinetti Petery and her husband Ken Petery, of Frost Proof, Fla.

The family will gather privately to celebrate Jan’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jan’s memory to Springfield Humane Society at www.spfldhumane.org/donate, under “Memorial and Celebration.”