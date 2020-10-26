Janet Watson, 1942-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Janet Rousse Watson died at Mountain View Assisted Living Oct. 7, 2020 in Ukiah, Calif., due to natural causes. She was 78.

Janet was born Jan. 11, 1942 in Barre, Vt., to her parents Francis and Raida Rousse. She graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Arts in 1964. She married Stephen Watson in 1964. The Watsons moved around the country several times, living in Burlington; Wilmington, Del.; Lubeck, W.V.; Tulsa, Okla.; Parkersburg, W.V.; and finally settling in Hockessin, Del.

Janet was a supportive mother and homemaker who was passionate about gardening and the environment. She volunteered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Ronald McDonald House, and supported numerous environmental groups including the Audubon Society and Sierra Club. She enjoyed travel, playing bridge, and quilting.

Janet is survived by her sons Stephen Watson of Wilmington, Del., Matthew Watson of Austin, Texas; Andrew Watson of Willits, Calif.; and two grandchildren, Ian and Ryan Watson. She is preceded in death by her husband Stephen and her brother Robert Rousse.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.