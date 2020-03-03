Janet K. Bennett, 1927-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Janet K. Bennett, 92, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020. She was born May 3, 1927 in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of Dr. Howard F. and Gladys Emery Killary. She attended Burlington High School and was a graduate of the University of Vermont.

On Nov. 25, 1950, Janet married Alexander W. Bennett in Burlington, Vt. They had five children and lived in Malone, N.Y., for 12 years before moving to Springfield in 1969. In 2016, Janet moved to the Village at Cedar Hill in Ascutney, Vt., where she resided until her death.

Janet was a mother and homemaker, raising her five children. She worked for a time as a substitute teacher for the Springfield school system and, after her youngest child entered junior high, worked as a laboratory technologist in nearby Chester, Vt.

She was also a needlework artist, sewing, quilting, and making clothes for many years. In their retirement, Janet and Al enjoyed traveling around the country and abroad to visit their children.

She is survived by her children Sandra MacDonald of Websterville, Vt., Alex W. Bennett of Christchurch, New Zealand, Judith Leffler of Duval, Wash., Jane Sobieski of Amelia Island, Fla., and Margaret Heins of Woodbridge, Va.; two sisters Elizabeth Fowler of Kansas City, Kan. and Margaret Cotanch of South Burlington, Vt.; and five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Al in 2015, and by her sister Constance Hunziker.

A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vt., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to a favorite local charity. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.