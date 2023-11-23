Janet Gomez, 1954-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Janet Gomez, 69, died on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Vernon Green Homes in Vernon, Vt. She was born July 8, 1954, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Joaquin and Jennie (Gordon) Gomez. She attended schools in Springfield, Vt.

Janet worked in packaging at Simon Pearce in Windsor, Vt. She also volunteered in the area for many years through programs with HCRS.

She lived in Springfield and Cavendish, Vt., and in Hinsdale, N.H., before moving to Vernon Green.

Janet loved cats, dogs, and children.

She is survived by one sister Sheila Stanton, two brothers Wayne Gomez and Bryan Gomez, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Joaquin and Jennie, sister Jacqueline Gilman, and brother Richard Gomez.

Friends may call on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., from 1-2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Reverend Malcolm Fowler will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.