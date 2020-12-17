Jane E. Cyr, 1951-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Jane Edith (Dodge) Cyr, 69, passed away early morning Dec. 1, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., after an unexpected illness.

Jane was the daughter of Dean and Thelma (Lane) Dodge, born Oct. 10, 1951 in Barre, Vt. She was a graduate of Chester High School in Chester, Vt.

Jane is survived by her three sons Keith (Melinda) Cyr, Trevor (Morgan) Cyr, Travis Cyr, and Bevin Lore; four grandchildren Ayja, Camryn, Aloura, and Jace; a great-granddaughter Harper; her brother Butch (Carol) Dodge and her sister Charlotte Luinetti; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was loved by so many more.

She was predeceased by her mother and father and sister Janet Record.

Jane retired from the Putney School as a travel coordinator. After retirement, she continued to work for Record Concrete as a bookkeeper. Prior to this, Jane worked a variety of jobs, as a hardworking single mother.

Above all else, Jane’s pride and joy was her family. The most important thing to her was her sons, their families, and her grandchildren. Jane loved to shop, loved finding the best deals, and sharing her findings with her family and friends. Jane enjoyed the warm weather, suntanning for hours, and spending time at the beaches with her girlfriends.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.