James W. Sawtelle, 1958-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – James W. Sawtelle, 63, of Green Street, died comfortably at home Thursday, June 10, 2021 surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 2, 1958 in Dexter, Maine. He is the son of Clifford and Nola Sprague Sawtelle. He attended Nokomis Regional High School, Class of 1977, and graduated from CMVTI in 1979. Over the years, he has worked for Sims Printing Press, UPS, Home Depot, and as a self-employed carpenter and woodworker. James is a member of the First Baptist Church in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Survivors include his wife Holly Thrash, his two sons Eric and Alex Sawtelle, two daughters Kate Treshinsky and stepdaughter Jennifer Thrash, brother Gary Sawtelle and sister Karen Gallison, along with 10 grandchildren. He was also survived by Judy Nielsen and Gigi Pratt from his previous marriages.

There will be a memorial service July 10, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Bellows Falls, Vt. He will be interred in Corinna, Maine June 26, 2021.