James R. Sears Jr., 1936-2020

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – James R. Sears Jr., 83, of Back Westminster Road, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. James was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. June 11, 1936, the son of James Ross Sears and Dorothy (Anderson) Sears. He attended high school in Bergenfield, N.J. and served in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, N.C., during the Korean War. James was a truck driver for Bazin Brothers, Allen Brothers, and Hancor Trucking for many years.

More recently, he drove a school bus for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union. He was a member and trustee of the Community Christian Church in Athens, Vt. A great passion for Jim was his love of gospel music. He enjoyed producing and recording Christian music, proclaiming his love for Jesus, creating videos for his own YouTube channel. He also loved to create his own original style of folk art, painting rustic scenes. Jim loved having family gatherings by the pool every summer. He also enjoyed watching Patriots football games with his wife Alice.

James is survived by the love of his life and soul mate, his wife of 54 years, Alice (Kelly) Sears; his three sons James Sears III and wife Michele of Au Gres, Mich., Richard Sears and wife Christine of Stoddard, N.H., Jeff Sears and wife Teeka of Georgia, Vt.; his two daughters Michelle St. Pierre and husband Gilles of Rockingham, Vt., and Kristina Allen and partner Mark of Claremont, N.H.; his three sisters Dorothy May and Evelyn Collins, both of New York, and Martha Feder of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; his grandchildren Amy, Ashley, Leah, Ryan, Merissa, Jean, Trevor, Natasha, and Vera; and his great-grandchildren Payton, Zylah, Ethan, Kylie, and Mila. He is predeceased by his parents.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Community Christian Church in Athens, Vt. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.