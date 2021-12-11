James R. Haas, 1961-2021

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – James “Jim” Haas passed away Nov. 30, 2021 at the Rutland hospital with his sister Martha at his side, after a battle with lung cancer.

Jim was born to Robert and Patricia Haas Aug. 14, 1961, and grew up in Westminster. He was happiest when working outdoors, could operate any machine, and was very proud of the fact that he could cut a tree so it landed exactly where he wanted it to go. There was very little he couldn’t do, even seeing a better way to do it. His biggest project in recent years was helping his sister Martha restore her 100-plus-year-old orchard. He enjoyed helping friends, neighbors, and family. His greatest achievement was kicking the drug habit.

Hunting and fishing were favorite pastimes. From an early age he caught big strings of fish, and shot his first buck at age 14.

He was predeceased by his father and is survived by his mother, sisters Jessie (and brother-in-law Michael Daley) and Martha, special cousin Marien Gage, best friend Russell McAllister, and beloved dog Cassie, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Contributions in his name may be sent to the Windham County Humane Society, 916 West River Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

A celebration of his life will be held at apple blossom time.