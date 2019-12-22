James M. Fennessey, 1976-2019

CHESTER, Vt. – James M. Fennessey III, 43, of Pleasant Brook Apartments, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. James was born in Bellows Falls, Vt. Sept. 30, 1976, the son of Karen (Coles) and James “Mike” Fennessey Jr. He was a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School and worked as manager for an antique store. He loved spending time with his friends and family and fishing and being outdoors. He loved to help other people – he was a great man who loved his community.

On May 5, 2005, he married Jennifer (Ververs) who survives. Also surviving are his children Christopher and Shannon Fennessey, and his parents Mike and Karen Fennessey. He is predeceased by his brother Patrick.

There will be a funeral service Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with James’ final expenses.