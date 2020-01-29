James J. Galeota, 1940-2020

ALSTEAD, N.H. – James Joseph Galeota, 79, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family at Cheshire Medical Center after a courageous battle with heart disease. Jim was born Feb. 17, 1940 in Boston, the son of Anthony L. and Julia M. (Scipione) Galeota. He graduated from Boston Latin High School. He attended the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. His served in the United States Air Force as a medic during the Berlin Airlift. He was recommended for an Air Force Commendation Medal in 1962.

After graduating in 1963, Jim became a registered pharmacist. He was the director of pharmacy at Glover Memorial Hospital in Needham, Mass. Jim later received his MBA from Marymount College and master’s degree in public administration from American University.

Jim was married in 1965 to Elizabeth Bernsen of Westwood, Mass. and had two sons. In 1971, Jim and his family moved to Alexandria, Va., where he became director of pharmacy and then vice president at National Orthopedic Hospital in Arlington. He was president of the American Hospital Pharmacists Association, for which he received a special achievement award, and was appointed to the faculty of the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.

In 1979, Jim was named Hospital Pharmacist of the Year by the Washington, D.C. Society of Hospital Pharmacists and the Burroughs Welcome Co. Pharmacy Education Scholarship award in 1989. He later relocated to Springfield, where he was director of pharmacy at Springfield Hospital.

In 1997, he married Susan Millay, and they moved to Rollinsford, N.H. where Jim was the director of pharmacy at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover until his retirement in 2013.

Jim coached Little League and served as a regional leader of the Boy Scouts of America. He was a hospital volunteer after his retirement. Everyone who knew Jim respected him. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife Susan L. (Millay) Galeota of Alstead, N.H.; two sons James Joseph Galeota Jr. and wife Kim of Metuchen, N.J. and David Galeota and wife Katie of Alexandria, Va.; two stepdaughters Sarah Yates and husband Bryan of Syracuse, Utah and Rebekah Bambauer and husband Andrew of Capay, Calif.; two stepsons Thomas Gay of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Robert Gay IV and wife Stacie of Drewsville, N.H.; two brothers Anthony Galeota and Ralph Galeota; a sister Mary Marsh; six grandchildren Jake, Leo, Abbey, Gabrielle, Benjamin, and Vinnie; and 10 step-grandchildren Malcolm, Ava, Tommy, Travis, Brooklyn, George, Emma, Amelia, Leah, and Lucas, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 38 Church St., North Walpole, N.H. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield in the spring. Donations may be made to the James J. Galeota Endowed Scholarship Fund at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services University, 179 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.