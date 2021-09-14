James Howe, 2021

ACWORTH, N.H. – James E. Howe, 86, of Acworth, N.H. and Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Sept. 8, 2021 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center due to complications during a heart procedure.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Howe, daughters Amy Sovak and her husband Joe of North Reading, Mass., and Deborah Norris and her husband Greg of Wrentham, Mass. Nothing made him happier than spending time fishing, boating, and enjoying the lake with his three grandchildren – Kellie, Kevin, and Kyle Sovak.

Jim was born and raised in Bellows Falls, Vt. and attended Bellows Falls Union High School. After an adventurous trip south on Route 5, Jim settled in the Lordship section of Stratford, Conn., for the next 45-plus years with Nancy where they raised their family. He worked for AVCO/Textron Lycoming for 35 years becoming active in the UAW union. He shaped hundreds of young lives as a longtime little league and youth football coach. Jim served in leadership roles in the Lordship Fathers’ Club for over 15 years. His love of coaching and his involvement in the community, combined with his easygoing, fun-loving nature, has made him a true Lordship legend.

To say he was passionate about the Red Sox and Patriots is an understatement as he proudly wore them on his shirt, sweatpants, or hat (or all three) as he discussed his teams with anyone who would listen. His other passion was Crescent Lake, his happy place. Jim and Nancy turned the fishing camp he bought from his dad in 1963 into the beautiful lake home it is today. Every meticulous inch of the land is a result of their hard work and love of the great family memories it provided for the last 58 years.

A funeral mass was held Tuesday, Sept. 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Claremont, N.H. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jim to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org.