James E. Hood, 1945-2020

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – James Edward Hood, 75, of Hartley Hill, died Oct. 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 22, 1945 in Windsor, Vt., the son of Clarence and Ruth Barron Hood.

James graduated from the Windsor High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966. He worked at the Cone-Blanchard Company in Windsor, the Whelen light company in Charlestown, N.H., and was a longtime bartender at the Bellows Falls Polish American Club. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, family cookouts, and all sports, especially golf.

On Sept. 10, 1977, he married Gwendolyn Jean Benware who survives. He is also survived by one son Shawn Hood and his wife Karen of Westminster, Vt.; three daughters Kelly Bashaw of Charlestown, N.H., Jennifer Smith and her husband Doug of Maryland, Joanna Hood of Maryland; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and one nephew Francis Duling. He was predeceased by his parents, one sister Donna Duling, and one son James Jr.

There will be a graveside service held in the Saxtons River Cemetery Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m.