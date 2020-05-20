James Aldrich, 1948-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – James “Hippie” Aldrich, 72, of Valley Road, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. James was born in Rockingham, Vt., Feb. 15, 1948, the son of Robert and Isabel (Mitchell) Aldrich. He was a 1966 graduate of Walpole High School and served in the Navy during Vietnam and he was involved in the Pueblo Incident. He was a truck driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking and also worked for the Charlestown Transfer Station. He served on the Planning Board for Walpole and enjoyed guns, birds, and wildlife. James was very proud of his Scottish and English heritage.

On June 17, 2015, he married Brenda Fletcher who survives. Also surviving are his son Travis Aldrich of Charlestown; his stepdaughters Justina Patrick and husband Claude of Dublin, N.H. and Sabina Connor of Walpole; his brother Whitney Aldrich of Walpole; his sisters Sally Jones of Shakopee, Minn. and Susan Aldrich of Enfield, N.H.; his grandchildren Owyn and Jonah Aldrich; step-grandchildren Nicholas and Annalise Patrick and Jordan Simmons; and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife Faye Patria Aldrich, his sons Brian and Jacob, and his parents.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James’ memory may be made to a charity of choice.