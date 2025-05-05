James A. Ward, 1936-2025 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – James Alan Ward passed away at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 30, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt.

James was born in Springfield, Vt., to Bernard L. and Gladys (Spofford) Ward, on May 8, 1936, the youngest of nine. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1954. James was the first athlete from Springfield to be selected for the Vermont-New Hampshire Football All-Star Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl in its inaugural season. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving between 1955-1959. He worked as a carpenter for Wiggins Lumber after his honorable discharge from the Marines until 1963. He obtained a position with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1963 to his retirement in 1991. Over the 28 years with the Corps of Engineers, James was an assistant project manager at North Springfield Lake, project manager at North Hartland Lake, and basin manager for the Merrimack River Basin out of Franklin, N.H. After his retirement, he resided in Somerville, Fla., White River Junction, Vt., and Winooski, Vt.

James was a volunteer fire fighter with the North Hartland Fire Department during his time at North Hartland Lake. He was a handyman for friends and family. He drove for Meals and Wheels while in Winooski, Vt.

James married Kathleen (Dunbar) Ward in January 1959, raising five children Roger A. (Gretchen), of Springfield, Vt., Gregory J. (Judi), of Everett, Wash., Rodney A. (Vikki), of Wallingford, Vt., Georgeann I. (Ward) Guy, of Springfield, Vt., and James A. II (Carolyn) of Ringgold, Ga., until their divorce in 1970. He married Ardis I. (Davis) Ward of North Hartland, Vt. in 1971, extending his family with five stepchildren, John F., Thomas G., Susan D., Sheila I., and Shelly J. Bowley, whom he loved as his own. James became a widower in 2013 after Ardis passed. James married a third time in 2013 to Marjorie Terry of Winooski, Vt., and became a widower for the second time after her passing in 2019.

James is survived by brother Richard Ward of Phoenix, Ariz., and Sister Sylvia (Ward) Dubanevich of Panama City, Fla., five children, four stepchildren, 15 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

There will not be a service held. James will be memorialized at the Taftsville Cemetery, at rest with Ardis and her family.