James A. Martin, 1942-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – James A. “Sarge” Martin, 78, passed away Monday morning, April 26, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born Dec. 19, 1942 in Claremont, N.H., the son of Paul and Anita (Owen) Martin. He graduated from Windsor High School.

He served in the United States Coast Guard, Department of Transportation, from 1963 to 1967, and two additional years in the Reserves.

Sarge worked as a correctional officer in several facilities in Vermont, including Windsor, Woodstock, Rutland, and Springfield. Jim enjoyed his time as a volunteer firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department in his early years.

On Feb. 9, 1978, he married Caroline Fish in Springfield, Vt. She predeceased him Feb. 5, 2021.

Jim was an avid collector; collecting stamps, records, and baseball cards to name a few. From his request to various businesses around town to save stamps for him to his frequent visits to Riverside Restaurant in Springfield, Vt., Tremont House of Pizza and Dusty’s Cafe in Claremont, N.H., Jim’s family quickly learned that he was well-liked, recognized, and taken care of within these communities.

Jim and Caroline spent many summers vacationing in Maine. Some of his favorite pastimes were listening to police scanners, playing music in various forms and in any genre, tearing out the “funnies” from the newspaper, rolling coins, and stopping at yard sales around town.

He is survived by his daughter Jessica (Keith) Filiault of Grantham, N.H.; brother Dennis (Becky) Martin of Lebanon, N.H.; two grandchildren Emily and Stephen Krueger; four step-grandchildren Seth, Colin, Brady, and Faith Filiault; two nephews Timmy and Austin; one niece Angela; and several cousins. His beloved dog Ginger and cat Sugar will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, one brother Richard, and sisters Kathy and Pauline.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Davis Home in Windsor for the wonderful care James received over the past few months. Memorial contributions may be made to the Davis Home, 45 State St, Windsor, VT 05089.

A graveside service for both James and his wife Caroline will be held May 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Claremont, N.H.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.