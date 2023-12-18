James A. Eno, 1930-2023 🇺🇸

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – James Anthony Eno, 93, of Westminster, died Friday morning, Dec. 15, at The Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center, following a short illness. James was born on July 9, 1930, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Charlie Eno and Theresa DeNuzzi. James graduated in 1948 from Bellows Falls High School. He married Nora O’Brien on Nov. 27, 1954.

James proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, where he held the Rank of SFC. For his service, he was awarded a Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, a Commendation Metal, National Defense Service Medal, and a United Nations Service Medal.

James worked as a meat manager for First National Grocery Stores for over 50 years, and was a member of The Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 37, and past commander. James was an avid Yankees fan, and took part in many a spirited debate with Red Sox fans.

James is survived by his children Michael Eno and his wife Pam of Ludlow, Timothy Eno and his wife Brenda of Bellows Falls, Jane Eno-Oevermann and her husband Dieter of Springfield, and John Eno of West Palm Beach, Fla.; his grandchildren Christopher, Justin, and Keith Eno of Bellows Falls, Meagan LeBlanc of North Carolina, Eric LeBlanc of Greensburg, Pa., and Elizabeth, Isabella and Victoria Eno of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister Jeanette LaFoe of Connecticut. He is predeceased by his brothers John Eno, Joe Eno and Charles Eno.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 4-6 at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.