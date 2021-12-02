James A. Critchfield, 1957-2021 🇺🇸

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – James A. Critchfield, 64, of Saxtons River Road, died Nov. 27, 2021. He passed comfortably surrounded by his friends and family at the Grace Cottage Hospital. He was born Dec. 15, 1957, in Allensville, Pa., the son of Charles and Marion (Swain) Critchfield. He attended schools in Fall Mountain and was a graduate of Fall Mountain High School.

After high school, Jim entered and served our country in the Air Force. Jim worked at the VA Hospital in White River Junction, Hubbard Farms Walpole, N.H., and for the town of Grafton, Vt. He was a member of the Post 37 Bellows Falls American Legion.

On Feb. 26, 2000, in Saxtons River, Vt., Jim married Lisa Marie Brough who survives. He is also survived by his son Joseph and wife Victoria Critchfield; five granddaughters and one grandson; one sister Linda; and brothers David and Scott. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Walter.

There will be calling hours from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt.