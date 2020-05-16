Jadwiga J. Trojanowski, 1948-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Jadwiga J. Trojanowski, 72, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt. She was born Jan. 11, 1948 in Tarnowskie Gory, Poland, the daughter of Wladyslaw and Marianna (Pakula) Antosiewicz. She graduated high school and trade school in Poland.

She was an elementary school teacher in Poland before moving to the United States in 1973. On April 7, 1973, she married Jan Trojanowski in Cresskill, N.J. He predeceased her April 15, 2009.

She worked preparing food at Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield and Okemo Mountain in Ludlow as well as a nurse assistant with the Visiting Nurse Association of Vermont & New Hampshire. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield.

She is survived by one son Adam of Springfield; four sisters Helena Smuda, Janina Cygan, Irena Czaplewska, and Krystyna Kabata Mazurkiewicz all of Poland; two brothers Henryk Antosiewicz of Poland and Kazimierz Antosiewicz of Springfield, Vt.; and also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.