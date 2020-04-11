Jacqueline M. Croteau, 1962-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, wife, nana, sister, aunt, and friend, Jacqueline M. Croteau. She died peacefully April 2, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with her husband and children by her side.

Jacqueline was born Aug. 29,1962 to her late father Francis Schulenberger of Saxtons River, Vt. She was raised by her father and her grandmother Gladys LaRue in Walpole, N.H.

She married the love of her life Wayne Croteau July 18, 1991. Together, they shared 30 years of love, life, and marriage. They lived in Walpole. They raised two wonderful children and opened their home to beloved family members throughout the years.

Jackie drove school bus for the Fall Mountain School District for a dedicated 18 years and then transitioned on to be a dependable home caregiver at Morning Glory in Bellows Falls. She built everlasting bonds with those she cared for like Christine, Ed, and Danny whom she considered family.

She was known for her cooking. She had a love for the ocean and beach. Jackie had the most beautiful spirit, a smile that would light up the room, and a laugh that warmed the hearts of all she knew. She was kind and generous. She was thoughtful and brave. It was an absolute privilege to be in her presence.

The last three years have been far from easy, but she faced obstacles like a true hero. She had constant care, love, and loyalty from her husband and her sister Lori, whom she lovingly referred to as “Lil.”

Jacqueline is survived by husband Wayne Croteau; son Joshua Schulenberger and his wife Caprice; daughter Katie Schulenberger; sister Lori Hicks; nephews Michael Schulenberger and Ryan Hicks; niece Laura Hicks; great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved grandchildren Kira J. Schulenberger, Khayla Schulenberger, Ava J. Schulenberger, Addison K. Schulenberger, Jackson W. Doyle, and Remington S. Longley, whom she said made her and papa’s life worth living.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank all of those who loved Jackie and stood by her side through thick and thin with countless phone calls and visits. They will be in contact about a celebration of life.