Jacqueline L. Kimball, 1945-2019

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jacqueline L. “Jackie” Kimball, 74, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at The Village in White River Junction, Vt., following an illness. She was born May 16, 1945 in New York City, the daughter of Julian and Erma (Terr) Bush, and graduated from Rockville Center High School in New York.

She completed her understudies from NYU and received her master’s degree in physical therapy. On Aug. 21, 1966, she married Daniel Kimball in Great Neck, N.Y. and enjoyed 53 years of marriage. She and her husband came to live in Springfield in 1997. Jackie was a physical therapist for over 20 years, working in various clinics, nursing home, and hospitals. She enjoyed gardening and baking.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons Daniel Kimball of Fort Mill, S.C. and Robert Kimball of Hancock, N.H.; two sisters Dorothy Seuter of Fernandina Beach, Fla. and Kathy Rucker of South Carolina; 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.