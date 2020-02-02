Jacquelin Larmay, 1948-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jacquelin Larmay, formerly of Springfield and St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, N.H. She was born April 20, 1948 in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the daughter of Morris and Pauline Davio. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and later received her nursing diploma.

She was a mother and homemaker, raising her five children. She owned and operated a childcare center for many years and later worked for the Vermont Court System.

Jacqueline enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, and cooking. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved summer vacations at the family camp on Shadow Lake and loved animals, especially her cats. She was a very caring person, always putting other first.

She is survived by three daughters Debra Kitridge of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Diana Decelle of Springfield, Vt., and Susan Austin of Barre, Vt.; one son Brian Austin of Newport, N.H.; six grandchildren DJ, Shelby, Cody, Brooke, Haley, and Echo; two great-grandchildren Payten, and Emma; five siblings Michael, Richard, Patti, Maryann, and Elaine; and also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents and by one great-grandson Maddox Kitridge.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Peter Williams will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.