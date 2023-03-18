Jack T. Lindgren at Arlington National Cemetery 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – First Lieutenant Jack T. Lindgren, United States Army, was laid to rest on Feb. 27, 2023, at Arlington National Cemetery with family and friends in attendance. He was the oldest child of Ted and Florence Lindgren’s seven children. Jack grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in 1961. He worked on the family dairy farm while playing football and running track at Springfield High School. He graduated from Grove City College and enlisted in the United States Army. Jack graduated from United States Army Officer Candidate School in 1968. He then completed Jumpmaster School with the 82 Airborne at Fort Bragg, N.C , and Pathfinder School at Fort Benning, Ga. He served in Vietnam with the 1 Infantry Division, earning a Silver Star and four Bronze Stars.

Military Chaplain Chase Music officiated the ceremony and stated, “Not one place in Arlington National Cemetery may be purchased, each must be earned through Honorable Service.” The Chaplain stated, “for over 150 years our nation has honored our fallen warriors and patriots. Over 450,000 military personnel are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.” The Chaplain stated “Lieutenant Lindgren served in the 82 Airborne during the Vietnam War and was decorated with the Air Medal, Bronze Star Medal, and the Silver Star Medal.”

First Lieutenant Lindgren’s award of the Bronze Star Medal for Heroism in Combat in the Republic of Vietnam occurred on August 11, 1969.

First Lieutenant Lindgren’s award of the Silver Star Award for Gallantry in Action in the Republic of Vietnam occurred on August 23, 1969. The Silver Star is the third highest award issued by the United States Military.

The Air Medal, created in 1942, is awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight.

First Lieutenant Lindgren was a platoon leader and “demonstrated courageous initiative and exemplary professionalism which significantly contributed to the successful outcome of the engagements” for both the Bronze and Silver Star Awards. “First Lieutenant Lindgren’s outstanding display of aggressiveness, devotion to duty, and personal bravery is in keeping with the finest traditions of the military 1 Infantry Division, and the United States Army.”

At the time of Lieutenant Lindgren’s death, the family established a scholarship through the Springfield Alumni Association for a high school senior who exhibits hard work, dedication, and demonstrates good citizenship.