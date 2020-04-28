J. David Scott, 1937-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, J. David Scott, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 82. Dave “Scottie” was born Dec. 6, 1937 to parents Roy and Dorothy W. Scott.

Dave was a successful industrial sales representative in Connecticut prior to retiring to Vermont. Dave attended Admiral Farragut Academy, Babson College, and graduated from American International College in 1960. He worked for International Silver Company and moved on to establish his own successful company, Scottaire Associates, with his wife Judy as his acting vice president.

Dave truly loved people, loved life, and devoted himself to his children, his wife Judy, and his broader family. Dave and Judy recently celebrated 60 years of a marriage like no other. His optimism was contagious; Dave placed trust in all and found the best in everybody. He was also an avid collector of cars, tractors, and boats.

He is survived by his wife Judith G. Scott, daughter Robin Scott Sozzi, son J. David Scott Jr., his two sisters Joanne Warren and Jane Knowlton, countless nieces nephews, grandchildren, and hundreds he blessed with his warm and sincere friendship.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.