Irene T. Schaefer, 1929-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Aug. 5, Irene was called home to be with the Lord.

Born in Ware, Mass., on Jan. 16, 1929, to Bertha (Kulig) and George Lanou, Irene moved with her family to Saxtons River, Vt., where her father ran a sawmill for many years.

Irene was first and foremost a homemaker and a mother, always having a houseful of children around. Irene was a foster parent for many years, and her home was a weekend getaway for Kurn Hattin Children in the ‘60s, when children were allowed to visit families on weekends and holidays.

Never one to sit around, she was very industrious when it came to earning extra money while being a full-time homemaker. She taught her children at an early age the importance of hard work and creative thinking. We would pick pinecones, learn what princess pine was, and how to harvest it in the fall for wreath-makers. She sewed at home for Toni Totes from Newfane, and did home work for Guthrie Inc. out of North Walpole.

Always ready to lend a helping hand, Irene connected with a group in Springfield that wanted to give pajamas to local children for Christmas. An accomplished seamstress, she would sew countless pairs of flannel pajamas for children. She was a long-standing member of the Bartonsville Grange #481 of Rockingham, Vt., and a cofounder and leader of The Great Gorge 4-H club for many years. As a project one summer, she located the long-forgotten cemetery on Williams River Road in Rockingham, Vt., and had the members mow a path to it and clean up the downed trees. An entrance gate was built that said, “Enter Quietly as we Rest in Peace.” The path to the cemetery was kept clear for many years.

She was employed by Springfield Hospital for many years, where one of her greatest accomplishments was making pajamas for children of all ages that were admitted to the hospital. After she retired, she returned to work as a paraprofessional at Cherry Hill School in Bellows Falls, Vt., as well as Dover Elementary School.

An avid and talented painter, woodworker, and quilter, she would enter her crafts at the Vermont State Fair in Rutland, Vt., and always came home with a ribbon. These passions she shared with several generations of her family. She was still actively quilting and painting up until late July.

Irene was an outstanding person that never judged, and would forgive quickly. She gave freely so much of her time, always helping others that needed her. An amazing woman that taught so much to so many over the years, she will be fondly remembered by many and greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her sister Loretta Parent; her children Louise Wright, stepdaughter, Judy Gonthier, stepdaughter, Debora Rosewolf, Julie Buffum (Earl), Fred Bussino (Jackie Spinelli), Melinda Bussino, and William Bussino (Katie Benson); and multiple generations of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband Charles Dolloph, ex-husband Fred Bussino, husband Russell Schaefer, son George Dolloph, daughter Norma Nichols, granddaughter Gabby Dolloph, and stepson Fred Marshey.

Calling hours will be held on Aug. 31, from 12-1 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.

There will be a gathering after the service held at the Bellows Falls Moose Club.