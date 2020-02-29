Irene H. Gordon, 1923-2020

ANDOVER, Vt. – Irene H. Gordon, 96, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was born March 1, 1923 in Andover, Vt., to Edward and Ruth (Giles) Fontaine. She married Lewis Gordon Sr. Feb. 19, 1942. She was predeceased by her husband Lewis, son Edward Gordon, and granddaughter Cheryl Winslow, and by three sisters Isabelle, Louise, and Julia.

Irene is survived by two daughters Joanne Hagland and her husband Ross of Swanzey, N.H. and Sandra Riley and her husband Dennis of Inverness, Fla.; three sons Lewis “Bub” Gordon Jr., and Patrick Gordon and his wife Hallie all of Chester, Vt. and Michael Gordon and his wife Tina of Inverness, Fla.; two brothers Chuck Fontaine and Edward Fontaine and a sister Priscilla Parrington, all of Swanzey, N.H.; two sisters-in-law Janice Gordon of Andover, Vt. and Barbara Gordon of Londonderry, Vt.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.