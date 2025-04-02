Hugh S. Putnam, 1942-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Hugh Solon Putnam, 83, passed away at home with his family. He was born in Springfield, on Jan. 10, 1942, the only child of Hollis and Margaret (Griffith) Putnam.

Hugh graduated from Springfield High School in 1960, VTC in 1962, and Northeastern University in 1967. In 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Rosanne “Bunni” Thibault. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in July 2024. He is survived by his wife; two children Susanne (Michael) Lavallee and David (Angela Dennis); and four grandsons Brian and Cameron Lavallee, and Spencer and Reidan Putnam, of Colchester, Vt.

After college, he worked for GE in Burlington. The family moved back to Springfield in 1975, and he worked for Jones & Lamson in Springfield, Whitney Blake in Bellows Falls, and Vermont Research in North Springfield. In 1994, he copartnered the establishment Precision Contracting Manufacturing (PCM) in Springfield. He retired in 2007, but continued to give back to the town.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at the Crown Point Country Club.

The full obituary can be found on the Davis Memorial Chapel website, www.davismemorialchapel.net.