Hugh C. Haggerty, 1937-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Hugh Clayton Haggerty, aged 87, of Bellows Falls, Vt., died on Aug. 12, 2024, surrounded by his family, after suffering a stroke. Born June 13, 1937, to Francis and Ethel (Sherrer) Haggerty in Glen Sutton, Quebec, he was the oldest of five children. Hugh lived his life in Vermont; the state offered all he wanted, and more. He was a generous spirit with a dry wit, who loved telling stories and laughing. Deeply beloved husband, father, and magical papa to his grandchildren, we will miss him, always.

Hugh grew up in a house built by his father. He started fishing at age 6, following his mother’s rules to 1) be safe by the stream, and 2) you must clean the fish that you catch. His deep skill with vegetable gardening was cultivated during summers spent on his maternal grandparents’ farm. His favorite dessert, fruit pies, originates from the pies made by his grandmother and, especially, by his mother. He learned to take extra care of the “underdogs” in life from formative time spent with his paternal grandfather.

Hugh graduated Richford, Vt., High School in 1955, a baseball player and Valedictorian. He graduated Johnson State College in 1961, and was a college baseball and soccer player. Junior high science classrooms in the Plainfield/Marshfield, Vt., schools launched his education career. He earned a master’s degree in school administration from the University of Connecticut in 1965. He returned to Vermont to work as the Morristown Elementary School principal, then served as assistant superintendent of Morristown, Stowe, and Elmore schools.

Hugh married Elizabeth “Betty” Sargent of Northfield, Vt., in July 1966, and they celebrated their 58th anniversary on July 9. Hugh and Betty’s two children, Jennifer and Stephen, brought immeasurable happiness and pride. The family enjoyed time camping, skiing, and pursuing many outdoor activities. Trips to Cape Cod and Maine made for fantastic saltwater adventures. Welcoming grandchildren sparked boundless joy and a particular twinkle in his eyes.

In 1978, Hugh became superintendent of schools in Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton, and Athens; he retired in 1999. He loved leading in education, because education is an essential foundation for life. He centered children in decisions, and supported all teachers, administrators, support staff, and office teams. He valued the time and perspectives of anyone and everyone. He loved to read to kids in their classrooms; engaged with school board members during countless meetings; enjoyed the give and take of town meetings and budgets; and always embraced a good negotiation with the legislators in Montpelier.

A 50-year member of Rotary, Hugh was drawn to Rotary’s philosophy of “service above self,” community work, leadership, and growth. He faithfully attended weekly Rotary breakfast meetings with the Bellows Falls club, and became an honorary member in 2018. Hugh supported the Youth Exchange program, and the Haggerty family hosted an exchange student from Argentina for a school year. After retiring, Hugh pursued Rotary training to become district governor for the 60 clubs in southern Vermont/southern New Hampshire. He and his wife relished great fun and meeting people at district conferences, and at Rotary International conventions in Chicago and Copenhagen, Denmark.

An avid volunteer, Hugh spent 25 years in “retirement.” He coached high school girls’ soccer, taught youth skiing at Okemo, played in a cribbage league, and served on the Springfield Hospital Development Board. He was SEVCA Board Chairman for three years, and took particular pride in starting a new Head Start program in Windsor County. For at least 20 years, each week he delivered Meals on Wheels nourishment to people, including in the last days of his life. At the time of his death, and for many years, he was president of the board for Bellows Falls Area Senior Center.

Hugh’s passion for gardening and fishing never wavered. The time was contemplative, and let him grow food, and stories, to bring to the family dinner table and to share far and wide. Each year, his garden would produce about 30 different vegetables. He loved fly fishing – trout! – on the Lamoille and Cold Rivers, and ice fishing on Lake Champlain. True to his word to his mom, he cleaned all the fish he caught, even when it was 200 perch brought up through the ice.

Hugh loved sports, a big fan of Boston teams (and the Montreal Canadiens). Above all, he loved the Red Sox, having listened, as a boy, on a transistor radio, to games featuring his hero, Ted Williams. He spent many happy days at Fenway Park. He served as an umpire for youth baseball games in Bellows Falls.

Hugh’s final drive was taking him to his garden to continue harvesting all veggies ready to pick in August. He looked forward to picking apples, and to apple pie ahead. Ending a meal with a piece of pie (a la mode) and a cup of coffee was always just the thing.

In addition to his parents, Hugh was predeceased by his sister Kay, and his brothers Bob and John. Hugh is survived by his wife Betty of Bellows Falls, Vt.; his daughter Jennifer of Arlington, Vt.; his son Stephen and daughter-in-law Claire Willscher, and their children Garrett, Adam, Kathryn, and Pierce of Bedford, N.H.; his brother Ross (Ruth) of Carleton Place, Ontario; and a great many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Calling hours will be Friday, Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m., at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m., at United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street, with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bellows Falls Area Senior Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.