Howard G. Papineau, 1966-2024 🇺🇸

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Howard G. Papineau, 57, of Perkinsville, Vt., passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 15, 2024, after a long illness.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1966, in Proctor, Vt., to Howard and Dorothy (Eugair) Papineau.

He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1984.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1986-1990.

Howard married his wife of 24 years, Susan, on Oct. 2, 1999.

He worked for Precision Valley Communications for several years, as well as the State of Vermont Department of Corrections as a correctional officer, before becoming a probation and parole officer in Brattleboro, Vt. After years of dedication and hard work, he became a police officer with the Town of Weathersfield, Vt., where he remained until he retired in 2013.

Howard is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Heather Papineau, and his sister Shelly Hendee and her husband Danny. He is also survived by his in-laws William and Melissa Barrows, Diana Gould, Heidi Stillings, his beloved pups Dave and Jackson, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, and in-laws David and Naomi Barrows.

The family would like to thank his medical providers of over 16 years Dr. Brooke Herndon; and Pat Proulx, MSW, LICSW, CCM; for all of their years of dedication and care, as well as the staff at Bayada Hospice for their compassionate end of life care.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, from 1-4 p.m., at the VFW in Springfield, Vt.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date in the spring, and all are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.