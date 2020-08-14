Howard F. Ingalls, 1936-2020

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Howard F. “Bud” Ingalls, 84, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Springfield Health & Rehab in Springfield, Vt. He was born March 23, 1936, in Hartford, Conn., the son of Floyd and Marjorie (Sturtevant) Ingalls. He was a graduate of Chester High School.

Bud was employed at Fellows Gear Shaper Company in Springfield for more than 25 years and later retired as a custodian from Riverside Middle School. After retiring, he took great pride as a caretaker of a private residence in Springfield where he continued to watch over the property until recently. Bud was an avid bowler and sports enthusiast who loved to watch his grandchildren compete as well as the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Bruins. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States visiting family.

Bud is survived by his wife of 59 years Marlene (Holley) Ingalls; two sons Dennis Ingalls (Tyler, Alyssa, and Jason) of Aurora, Colo.; Jeffrey Ingalls and his wife Barbara of Weathersfield, Vt.; and a daughter Carmen Geshan and her husband Andrew (Patrick and Parker) of Oxford, Ohio. He was predeceased by four brothers John, Richard, Kenneth, and Paul Ingalls.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In view of Bud’s love of sports and children, donations in memory may be made to Springfield Parks and Recreation, Attn: Bud Ingalls, Youth Scholarship Fund, 139 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.