Homer G. Fletcher, 1927-2023 🇺🇸

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Homer G. Fletcher, 95, of Durham Ave died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 with family by his side at The Pines Nursing and Rehab Center in Rutland, Vt., from complications suffered in a fall at home in Dec. 2022.

A native and lifelong Claremont resident, he was born Aug. 9, 1927 son of Walter B. and Josephine (Barber) Fletcher.

Homer graduated from Stevens H.S. in 1946 where he was a founding member of the ski team and a clarinetist in the band and orchestra. His love of music led to becoming an American Band member where he met his future wife, Alice Schriber, marrying June 16, 1951.

Following high school graduation, he served in the US Army, traveling the country as an Army Band member. Upon military discharge, he attended Northampton (Mass.) Business College, graduating in 1949.

After working several years for his family’s construction company, he then utilized his business education and great affection for people when becoming an agent for John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, working for over 30 years.

Combining his passion for building construction and entrepreneurship, in 1968, along with his wife, he founded and developed a vacation home community on Crescent Lake that he continued to operate for 50 years.

Homer was known for his quick wit and positive attitude. While devotion to his family was his first priority, he was an avid skier from childhood through his mid 80’s. Happiest in nature, he also enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, boating, hunting, and fishing. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church.

He was predeceased by his wife Alice of 58 years in 2009 and six siblings. Surviving family includes his daughter, Sandra, and son, Gary, as well as several nephews.

The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels caregivers, Rutland Regional Medical Center, and The Pines staff.

A private graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in his memory to Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society (www.lucymac.org) or a charity of one’s choice.

A private graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in his memory to Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society (www.lucymac.org) or a charity of one's choice.